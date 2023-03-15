DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents and commuters near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force may experience travel delays on Wednesday, March 15.

According to a release by WPAFB, the installation is conducting an emergency management response training exercise at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. During this time, people traveling near the museum may notice emergency vehicles and alert sirens. Nearby roadways may also be temporarily blocked off, or other delays occur during this time.

“Because this is an exercise, individuals are reminded to not call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers with related concerns,” the release states. “Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities were notified by exercise planners of the event.”

The museum itself will be closed for the exercise. It will reopen on Thursday, March 16.