CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a train derailment in Mad River Township Thursday night.

The Mad River Township Fire & EMS Department said on Facebook that crews are working at the scene of the derailment in the area of Lower Valley Pike and Old Mill Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area so the issue can be resolved as quickly as possible.

2 NEWS crews at the scene said part of the train that stopped on the road is blocking it. Also, a portion of the train that derailed is in a wooded area

It’s not clear at this time what caused the derailment or if anyone was injured. We will update this developing story as we learn more information.