HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several cars of a CSX train went off the rails in Hamilton Friday morning, closing eight crossings across the area.

Just after 8 a.m. on Friday, Hamilton Police and Fire crews arrived at a derailment near Walnut Street and South Seventh Street. According to the Hamilton Fire Department, crews found four box cars had derailed, two of which contained vehicles. The other two cars were empty.

No one was injured in the accident, HFD said, however, the derailment did shut down eight railroad crossings in the area.

Blocked roadways include:

Walnut Street

Martin Luther King Boulevard

4 th Street

Street 3 rd Street

Street 2 nd Street

Street Front Street

Millville Avenue

Kenworth Avenue

The City of Hamilton is working with the Butler County Emergency Management Agency to address any local and regional impact of the event.