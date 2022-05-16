CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The road has been cleared following a train derailment in Mad River Township on Thursday.

A train carrying new cars derailed sending 27 railcars from the middle of the train off the track according to the Clark County Sheriff. No one was injured in the accident.

According to Mad River Township Fire & EMS, crews were working at the scene of the derailment in the area of Lower Valley Pike and Old Mill Road on Thursday evening.

The train blocked a road but road for some time but the scene has since been cleared.