MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A train crashed into a semi truck in Middletown.

According to Middletown Police, a train collided with a semi, which reportedly got stuck on the train tracks. Law enforcement received a call to respond around 1 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and University Blvd in Middletown.

No one was reported as injured, Middletown Police confirmed to 2 NEWS. The driver of the semi had allegedly exited the vehicle before the crash.

Crews are currently on scene working to remove the vehicle from the track. Roadways in the area are expected to be closed for hours.