VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – A train crashed into a semi-truck in the village of Versailles on Wednesday morning, blocking all crossings inside the village.

The Village of Versailles said in a post on Facebook that a westbound CSX train hit the truck at around 8 am at the Steffin Street crossing. CSX facilities have taken significant damage, leaving authorities unsure when the train can be moved.

Currently, all crossings inside the village of Versailles are closed, the village said, including crossings at Steffin Street, Center Street and West Street. During this time, all travel should use the two open crossings at State Route 47 and Conover Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time. This incident is currently under investigation.