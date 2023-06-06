DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A train has stopped in the center of Miamisburg after a car attempted to go through the closed crossing with Pearl Street.

According to the Miamisburg Police Department, a Honda Odessey attempted to go through the crossing arm on the track. The train, owned by Norfolk Southern, swiped the car as it passed before coming to a stop.

No one was injured in the crash, and the driver of the Odessey was cited for a railroad crossing violation. The train is currently stopped in the middle of Miamisburg and will remain there until the investigation is complete.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.