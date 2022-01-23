DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire is currently under investigation in Dayton.

According to a Dayton Fire official on the scene at 928 Stewart Street, a trailer near an alleyway caught fire on Sunday.

Crews said there was a man living in the trailer but he was able to get out without any injuries. They reported that no one else was injured.

The trailer was heavily damaged, according to Dayton Fire, but there was no damage to the surrounding structures.

Dayton Fire crews reported they believe the fire may have started from a portable heating unit inside of the trailer.

No further information is known at this time.