Traffic stop turned chase ends in a crash on E 2nd Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Police traffic stop, turned chase, ended in a crash on North McGee Street and East 2nd Street, according Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Heavy police presence can be seen in the area, where sections of the street are taped off.
2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Ohio manufacturer designs, begins production on critical ventilator within a month
- 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee cancelled
- DPS making plans after governors announcement
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 21, 2020
- OHSAA cancels all spring sports contests, tournaments for 2020 season