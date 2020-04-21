Traffic stop turned chase ends in a crash on E 2nd Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) - The most critical equipment shortage during the global COVID-19 outbreak has been ventilators, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

Ventilators are primarily used on patients who cannot breathe on their own and require critical care. COVID-19 has been classified as viral pneumonia by physicians at the Harvard Medical School attacking the respiratory systems of those who get it. With one in five people infected by the virus requiring hospital care, the need for ventilators has exploded with countries scrambling to find enough ventilators to take care of patients. CNN reports Sudan, a country of 12 million people, has only four ventilators for the entire population.