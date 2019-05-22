Traffic signals to undergo removal study
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials in Springfield are looking into the effects of removing four traffic signals.
Previous traffic studies at the sites have shown that the areas do not meet current signal warrant thresholds, and likely will not meet them in the future.
A sign will be installed next to the signal heads that reads “Signal Under Study for Removal,” and a “Stop” sign and “Advanced Warning” sign will be posted on the stopped approach.
These signs will be in place for 90 days, while the intersection will be evaluated for crashes.
After the 90-day period, the signals will be completely covered for 60 days. If there are no increased traffic-related incidents, the signals will be permanently removed.
This study affects the following traffic signals:
- Burnett Road and Sunset Avenue (Sunset Avenue will become the stopped approach)
- Kenwood Avenue and Selma Road (Kenwood Avenue will become the stopped approach)
- Montgomery Avenue and Pleasant Street (Montgomery Avenue will become the stopped approach)
- Western Avenue and Pleasant Street (Western Avenue will become the stopped approach)
