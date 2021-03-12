Traffic restrictions come next week ahead of SR-235 bridge work

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation said Friday drivers in Montgomery and Greene Counties can expect some restrictions to begin next week ahead of bridge work on SR-235.

According to ODOT, on Wednesday, March 17, S.R. 235 will be closed over S.R. 4 for crews to rehabilitate the roadway by elevating the bridge, replacing the deck and installing new galvanized beams.

The closure will be in effect for up to 150 days, and while S.R. 235 and the S.R. 4 interchange ramps are closed, motorists will be detoured by way of S.R. 444, I-675, I-70 and S.R. 201.

In addition to this project, S.R. 235 will be reduced to one lane between S.R. 4 and Medway Road, where crews will be rehabilitating the bridges over Mud Run and Mad River in Greene County. The single-lane restriction will go into effect on March 17, and traffic will be maintained with temporary signals through August 2021.

Eagle Bridge was awarded two separate contracts for approximately $3.05 million and $3.83 million to undertake the projects in Montgomery and Greene counties, respectively. While the project at the S.R. 4 overpass is scheduled to be completed in the fall of this year, work in Greene County will be completed in the spring of 2022.