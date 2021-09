DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Route 35 westbound ramp to Interstate 75 will be closed on Thursday, September 16 at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday, September 17.

According to a release, this closure is due to the traffic pattern switch on Interstate 75 southbound at Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

The release suggests drivers take Interstate 75 northbound at exit 53 to Second Street as a detour. Turn left at the bottom of the ramp, then turn left again to enter onto Interstate 75 southbound.