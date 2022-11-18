Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several lanes will close on I-675 in Greene County while crews work on fixing potholes Monday, November 21.

According to a release, some lanes will be closed on I-675 North from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on I-675 South from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

Construction will be in the area on I-675 near S.R 235, also known as East Xenia Drive.

During this time, the release says traffic will be allowed through, however, motorists are asked to be cautious as they travel through the work zone.

For more information on traffic and delays, visit OHGO.com