Traffic interruptions expected in Centerville, Kettering as transformer is moved

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A contractor with DP&L plan to move a large transformer on a route through Centerville on Wednesday in the early to mid-afternoon hours.

Drivers, escorted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will enter the city on South Main Street, travel south and turn east onto Spring Valley Pike. In addition to closing the intersection, the route will require several other streets to close where they interact with State Route 48 along the path.

“We understand this area is already congested, which is why we are trying to alert businesses, residents and visitors as early as possible,” Public Works Director Pat Turnbull said.

The City of Centerville will post alerts on its social media pages when roads have reopened.

Additionally, officials in Kettering say a transformer will be moved from the Norfolk Southern tracks near West Dorothy Lane to West Franklin Street in Bellbrook sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The rig will travel east on W. Dorothy Ln., south on Kettering Boulevard, east on W. Stroop Rd., and south on Far Hills Ave. before leaving town.

Traffic flow will be interrupted as crews pass through.