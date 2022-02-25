DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting on Monday, Dayton travelers may have to change their commute for a few weeks while crews work on water line repairs.

Crews will be repairing the water lines at the intersection of Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road for the next three weeks, beginning on Monday, February 28, a release said. This will result in a road closure on Wagner Ford Road north of the intersection, and lane closures on Needmore.

Both of these are expected to cause traffic delays.

The release recommended drivers take Old Troy Pike and Powell Road as a detour.