DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 in Dayton is backed up after a crash blocked a lane Friday afternoon.

According to the ODOT traffic map, the center lane of I-75 North is currently closed near Dryden Road due to a collision. The Traffic map is showing delays on both sides of the highway.

The Moraine Police Department reported that multiple cars are involved.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.