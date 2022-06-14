GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is moving on I-675 southbound after a car fire.

According to ODOT cameras, all lanes were blocked on I-675 southbound near Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Xenia Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the highway was shut down at mile marker 22.

OSHP said the call came in at 8:04 a.m. on Tuesday and a car was on fire. They also said there are no reported injuries at this time.

2 NEWS at the scene reported the car that was on fire is on a tow truck.

Details are still limited.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.