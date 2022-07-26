TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 northbound.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi hit an ODOT truck just south of Exit 68. OSHP said the semi then burst into flames.

Two people were taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

I-75 northbound traffic was being rerouted but the highway has since reopened.

The crash left debris on the highway, which caused a car traveling southbound to crash. Another car then hit a Tipp City police cruiser.

No injuries were reported in those crashes.

