Traffic already increasing for local nursery in preparation for spring gardening

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — April showers bring May flowers, but manager of Knollwood Garden Center in Beavercreek, John Scott, said a mild March can make for a healthy start to the planting season as well.

“You know the warm weather is getting people excited and soon we’re going to be getting ready to get the outdoor gardens. I mean just this week, we finally brought in pansies, so you know, that season is getting ready to get going,” he said.

With temperatures finally beginning to warm up after heavy snow and brutal cold in February, Scott said his customers are feeling optimistic and are already planning to get reacquainted with the environment.

“We’ve been seeing not so much a rush, but definitely increased traffic,” he said. “And this week with the pansies coming in, and the onion sets, the potatoes — some of the very early season color is starting to show up.”

Scott and his team are preparing for that increase in traffic by sprucing up the store’s look for spring and making space for the new plants coming this spring. He added those new plants and flowers, beyond their practical advantages, offer a variety of other benefits as well for anyone willing to get their hands dirty.

“I think being outside, the fresh air, just the body motion [is beneficial]. I’m one who believes in forward motion. So just getting outside, even if it’s not gardening per se, but picking up the sticks, cleaning up the debris, getting things ready to garden, just getting that exercise [and] that fresh air — you know how much better you sleep at night when you’ve been outside in the sun and the fresh air.”

He said a wider selection of pansies and violas will be available as early as next week, while other spring flowers such as geraniums and petunias will be in stock mid-April after weather is expected to remain above freezing. To learn more about how you can safely get ready for this planting season, click here.