TRAFFIC ALERT: Pavement work restricts lanes on I-675 in Greene County Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
construction_barrel_traffic_generic

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Interstate 675 rehabilitation and resurfacing project in Greene County will cause traffic restrictions beginning Thursday, April 22.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, there will be a double-lane closure of the right two lanes on I-675 North from Shakertown Road to near U.S. 35. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the I-675 North contraflow lane will remain open to traffic.

ODOT said the ramp from I-675 North to U.S. 35 East and West will also be closed during this time, and while it is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of Colonel Glenn Highway.

All restrictions are scheduled to be complete by 6 a.m. Friday, April 23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS