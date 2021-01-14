TRAFFIC ALERT: Oversized load will snarl traffic in Beavercreek Thursday

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Two oversized loads moving through Beavercreek will impact traffic Thursday.

The City of Beavercreek said on its Facebook page two oversized loads will move through the city Thursday and this will cause some traffic woes. The planned route is from US 35 to the N. Fairfield Road exit, northbound on N. Fairfield Road to Dayton-Xenia Road, then westbound on Dayton-Xenia Road to 3832/3810 Dayton-Xenia Road (between N. Longview St. and N. Central Dr.).

Workers are planning on moving through this area between 9am and 10:30am to miss peak hour traffic. Crews have assured the City they will not block Dayton-Xenia Road when the large tanks are being off loaded. The loads are low enough where no issues are expected with traffic signals or overhead utility lines.

Although the road will not be blocked for removal of the tanks, the City said there could be a brief delay of traffic moving the trucks into position for unloading.