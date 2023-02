DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck collision is causing delays on I-75 South in Piqua.

According to the Miami County Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single semi crashed on I-75 south near mile marker 80 in Piqua around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday. All the southbound lanes have been closed near the collision.

Medics were called to the scene, OSP said. At this time it is unknown how severely anyone has been injured.

This incident remains under investigation.