XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A trading card and sports memorabilia show was held in Xenia on Saturday.

The Great American Sports Memorabilia & Trading Card Show made its return to the Greene County Expo Center in Xenia on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 150 tables were expected to be set up with sellers to show off their supply to collectors.

Collectors items included sports memorabilia, sports trading cards and even Pokémon cards.

Eventgoers were able to have both admission and parking for free.