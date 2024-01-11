DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured after a car struck a tractor on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Jan. 10. The crash occurred at the intersection of Hogpath and Byreley roads.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a 1998 John Deere tractor pulling an enclosed trailer was traveling eastbound on Hogpath Road. The tractor had slowed to make a left turn onto Byreley Road.

While slowing to turn, a 2007 Chevy Aveo was also traveling eastbound and attempted to pass the tractor on the left. The Chevy struck the left front tire of the tractor, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The tractor driver was uninjured.

Deputies were assisted by Gettysburg Fire and Arcanum Rescue at the scene.