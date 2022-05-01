DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Toxic Brew Company and SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are teaming up for the launch of SICSA: Lexi, a specialty Belgian Golden Ale that benefits dogs and cats in need.

According to the Facebook event page, the specialty beer will be launched at Toxic Brew Company at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

The beer is named after the Toxic Brew family’s rescue dog, Lexi. In her memory, a portion of the proceeds from the beer will support rescue pets at SICSA.

Toxic Brew said to bring your well-behaved, leashed dogs to join the fun. Pet-safe, broth-based “beers” will be available for purchase for your dog as well as other treats.

The event is free and open to the public.