DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A busy shopping center in Kettering is experiencing changes and more could be coming soon.

At Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering, customers will notice a changes at a few different businesses around the center.

2 NEWS reached out to Casto, the real estate organization in charge of the Kettering shopping center for details on what the upcoming plans are with the construction underway.

A brand new Panera Bread location is currently under construction. The restaurant will be adding 450 square feet along with a drive thru for customers to use and enjoy the alternative method of getting their beverage, pastry item or other food item.

The site of the current Panera Bread does not have a drive thru and sits at 4110 Far Hills Avenue in Kettering.

Inside of the shopping center, customers are able to find a Bath and Body Works.

The scented products retail store will soon see an expansion to a new location, but still remain inside of Town & Country. Casto says the location, currently located at 172 East Stroop Road in Kettering, will be expanded soon to a new 3,400 square foot space.

Stein Mart was an anchor store, but the company announced the closure of all locations in 2020. The site of the store has sat vacant since, but there is no current word on future plans to fill the location.

Some stores that sit inside of the shopping center include Cheryl’s Cookies, DeClark’s Hallmark Gold Crown, First Watch, 2nd & Charles and many others.

2 NEWS has reached out to the city of Kettering for further comment on the construction project and have are waiting to hear back.