HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Harrison Township on Monday morning.

Around 8:30 am, crews were called to a house fire with reports of heavy smoke on Boggs Avenue, Ken Jarosik, Communication Manager for Harrison Township said. The fire quickly developed into a fully involved blaze, and crews from Dayton, Trotwood, Harrison Township, and Clayton all responded to the scene.

All the occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely, Jarosik said, but the home is likely a total loss.