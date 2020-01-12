DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rains and strong winds were a factor throughout the day Saturday in the Miami Valley, prompting tornado warnings and causing power outages.

Tornado warnings were issued for Champaign and Miami counties late Saturday night which were later cancelled. However, a high wind warning remains in effect for much of the area until 4 am Sunday.

For a full list of weather alerts, click here.

In addition to warnings and possible damage, there are widespread power outages.

Sunday’s weather will be cooler with highs in the low 40’s and a mostly cloudy sky. Winds should be calm by Sunday afternoon.

