DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rains and strong winds were a factor throughout the day Saturday in the Miami Valley, prompting tornado warnings and causing power outages.
Tornado warnings were issued for Champaign and Miami counties late Saturday night which were later cancelled. However, a high wind warning remains in effect for much of the area until 4 am Sunday.
For a full list of weather alerts, click here.
In addition to warnings and possible damage, there are widespread power outages. The outage map can be found below.
Sunday’s weather will be cooler with highs in the low 40’s and a mostly cloudy sky. Winds should be calm by Sunday afternoon.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Tornado warnings cancelled, high winds to remain throughout night
- Information session on college applications and scholarships held for African American students
- Stylists help women impacted by Memorial Day tornadoes restock their wardrobes
- Officials: 3 dead in Alabama, bringing storm death toll to 7
- Police searching for suspects from credit union armed robbery