Tornado warnings cancelled, high winds to remain throughout the night

Storm damage

Storm damage in Troy (Mike Ullery)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rains and strong winds were a factor throughout the day Saturday in the Miami Valley, prompting tornado warnings and causing power outages.

Tornado warnings were issued for Champaign and Miami counties late Saturday night which were later cancelled. However, a high wind warning remains in effect for much of the area until 4 am Sunday.

For a full list of weather alerts, click here.

In addition to warnings and possible damage, there are widespread power outages. The outage map can be found below.

Sunday’s weather will be cooler with highs in the low 40’s and a mostly cloudy sky. Winds should be calm by Sunday afternoon.

