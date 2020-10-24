WATCH: Strong storm moves through Cedarville

A funnel cloud that formed in Cedarville Friday night. (NWS Wilmington/Ben Richmond)

This is video from Cedarville last night.

This is the view of the storm that eventually became tornado warned as it tracked along US 42 toward South Charleston. The broad low-level rotation within the storm’s updraft was spotted on radar. There is no confirmation of a tornado. 

Meteorologist Carly Smith and the National Weather Service has confirmed the wall cloud on the bottom left side of the screen.

The National Weather Service has also confirmed there are some scud clouds and while the cloud base is lowering it does not appear to be rotating. This is likely an indication of strong updraft winds being pulled into the storm.

Video courtesy: Ben Richmond

