DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greenville Police Department is issuing a warning after discovering tornado sirens not working.

Police found the issue with the sirens during the usual testing, which led officials to find sirens did not go off in the village of Hollansburg. A release from the police department says that Greenville Police Dispatch has the honor of testing the sirens on the first Monday of each month.

Authorities say the siren in the village of Gettysburg experienced damage during the previous severe weather that happened overnight on the morning of Saturday, April 1.

“The village of Hollansburg did not go off and the village of Gettysburg was found to have sustained damage from the last storm and cannot be set off remotely but can be manually,” Greenville Police Chief Eric N. Roberts said.

You are encouraged to sign up for Code Red Alerts by clicking here. The service allows residents to be prepared before severe weather strikes and know when warnings are issued for their area.