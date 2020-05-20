Tornado repair, reconstruction to resume

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation announced that after delays due to the coronavirus, reconstruction and repair efforts are now underway for those impacted by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

In a press release the foundation said that homeowners who were uninsured or underinsured, living in properties damaged by the tornadoes and needing help with repairs may be eligible for free assistance from the Miami Valley Long-Term Recovery Group.

Individuals with an owner-occupied tornado damaged property must call the United Way’s Helplink at 211 or 937-225-3000 by the deadline of August 1, 2020 to request this assistance.

In addition to help with rebuilding and repairs, calling 211 also connects individuals impacted by the tornadoes to resources for basic needs and even spiritual and emotional support.

The Dayton Foundation has established the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund to support the Miami Valley’s long-term disaster recovery efforts.

The foundation believes that donations to this fund will help secure the resources needed to repair and rebuild tornado-impacted homes and help individuals get back on their feet.

For more information and to donate, visit daytonfoundation.org.