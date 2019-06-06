Tornado relief distribution center offers supplies to victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A church has set up a donation site in one of the tornado outbreak's hardest hit areas.

Abundant Season ministries and American Fitness are distributing supplying meals, water, clothes, and resources to communities affected by the recent tornadoes. Whether it be people or businesses, organizers say they want to help those who have lost everything get back on their feet.

They provide: bathroom supplies, cleaning supplies, clothes, food, shoes, toiletries, water, and other supplies, daily.

Dr, Jeanette Robinson, Chief Executive Director for the American Fitness Health & Wellness Institute, said, "It takes a team in order to do what we've done over the past seven days or week and a half to get Dayton back to where it needs to be."

The center is located at 643 Troy Street in Dayton and will be open Monday through Friday from 3-9 pm and Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 am.

