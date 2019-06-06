Tornado relief distribution center offers supplies to victims
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A church has set up a donation site in one of the tornado outbreak's hardest hit areas.
Abundant Season ministries and American Fitness are distributing supplying meals, water, clothes, and resources to communities affected by the recent tornadoes. Whether it be people or businesses, organizers say they want to help those who have lost everything get back on their feet.
They provide: bathroom supplies, cleaning supplies, clothes, food, shoes, toiletries, water, and other supplies, daily.
Dr, Jeanette Robinson, Chief Executive Director for the American Fitness Health & Wellness Institute, said, "It takes a team in order to do what we've done over the past seven days or week and a half to get Dayton back to where it needs to be."
The center is located at 643 Troy Street in Dayton and will be open Monday through Friday from 3-9 pm and Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 am.
Brookville HS racing to complete repairs after EF-4 tornado
Inside the building was a clear picture of how devastating that storm was. The roof was torn off leaving wires and insulation exposed.Read More »
Montgomery Co. acquires funds to aid workers dislocated by tornadoes
Most of the funds will go toward a Mobile Career Resource Center, which will be equipped with 20 computer stations to support the County's workforce-related needs. The Community and Economic Development Department is working on a survey of businesses affected to determine the mobile response strategy. Also included is $150,000 to pay for training for people who have lost work because of the storms.Read More »
Miami Co. EMA volunteers to assess storm-affected areas
The canvassing will take place from 8 am until 1 pm on June 8. Officials will also be providing information, fact sheets, and resources to aid in recovery efforts.Read More »
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help
The Red Cross has set up three staging areas for tornado victims to file casework to get financial assistance.Read More »