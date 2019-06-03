Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Here are a few ways people can donate to communities hit during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Dayton area

The Community Blood Center is in need of type O positive blood . Emergency room usage was high during the Memorial Day weekend and the storms canceled many blood drives. To schedule a donation visit http://www.donortime.com/ online or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

. Emergency room usage was high during the Memorial Day weekend and the storms canceled many blood drives. To schedule a donation visit online or call 1-800-388-GIVE. The Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund of The Dayton Foundation . A secure online credit card donation can be made at https://www.daytonfoundation.org/disasterfund

Donations can be made to the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, at http://www.redcross.org/ .

. Dayton Foodbank at https://www.thefoodbankdayton.org/donate

at Ginghamsburg Church Fort McKinley Campus : In need of bottled-water donations.

: In need of bottled-water donations. Dayton Vineyard Life Church (4051 Indian Ripple Rd. Beavercreek) is accepting donations of bottled water and non-perishable food items. Contact dvc.life/relief for more information.

Beavercreek

Donations to Beavercreek tornado victims can be made through the Be Hope Church website at http://behope.church/relief/ and clicking the DONATE button.

Brookville

Those interested in donating items can contact the Volunteer Reception Center at 937-512-5700. Anyone needing items can visit the center in the old fire station across from the post office between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

West Milton

Four food banks in West Milton are nearly depleted. There is a semi-trailer set up on Fourth and Main streets in Tipp City to take food to West Milton. Any extra donations will be taken to Dayton. For more information, contact Matt Buehrer at Thrivent Financial in Tipp City.

People wanting to make donations can contact the West Milton Government Center at 937-698-1500 or Miami Lanes Bowling Alley on South Miami Street.

Celina

People wanting to make financial donations to Celina tornado victims can contact the Celina Rotary Club or the Celina Chamber of Commerce.

