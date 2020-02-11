Tornado moves up timeline for Miami Co. courthouse dome renovation

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, Miami County commissioners signed off on a project to renovate the dome at the top of the county courthouse building.

The tornado that ripped through Troy damaged the aging building’s dome. Air pressure shifted several of the dome’s glass panels, moving it out of its frame.

A tarp now blocks off a section of the courtroom below the dome that’s too dangerous to seat anyone.

Commissioner Evans said the county was already in talks to make renovations throughout the courthouse for next year.

“It’s ironic that it should happen and we already had contact with Franklin Art Glass so its kind of serendipitous I guess you could say,” said Jack Evans, president of the Miami County Commissioners.

Changes are already happening outside with a $3 million plaza renovation. It will improve the safety and overall look of the courthouse.

Another change are security upgrades. Soon, anyone entering the building will have to go through a security checkpoint. An x-ray machine is already in place.

All this on top of the dome renovation.

“What Franklin Art Glass is going to do is go back in, pull out all lead around each one of those and repair them. They’re original to the courthouse,” Evans said.

Commissioner Evans said they want to stay ahead of any issues. More projects, including refreshing the courthouse interior paint, can be expected in the future.

“It’s a lot easier to pay for a little bit at a time as opposed to replace the entire structure,” Evans said.