DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday morning, Montgomery County will be taking part in a statewide tornado drill, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center will be setting off tornado alarms in Clayton, Miamisburg, German Township, Jefferson Township, Phillipsburg, Trotwood and Washington township at 9:50 am on Wednesday, March 23. The drill will last approximately three minutes.

This drill is in addition to the regular monthly testing run on the first Monday of the month at noon, the release said.