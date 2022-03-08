RUSSIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A tornado touched down in the Miami Valley Sunday, damaging several barns and trees in Shelby and Darke counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF0 tornado hit north of Russia, Ohio in the early morning of Sunday, March 6.

The first notable damage was seen at a property east of Marshall Road where the tornado damaged a tree and partially removed a barn roof, according to NWS. Near Darke Shelby Road, a house lost some shingles and gutters, at least a dozen trees were damaged or uprooted, and a barn was leveled.

Two barns partially collapsed near Simon Road and Miller Road. Another barn north of Redmond Road had its roof removed, and at least two windows were blown out at a building on the same property.

An EF0 tornado had also touched down early Sunday morning north of Versailles. Several trees were knocked down, two large barns in the area were leveled and some homes have roof damage.