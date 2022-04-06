HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a fire in an abandoned building in Harrison Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Shoop Mill Road on reports of a building fully engulfed in flames, but the report was later changed to say there was smoke showing.

The structure was an abandoned single-story apartment building that had already suffered tornado damage, Dispatch said. No one was injured in the blaze.

Dayton Fire Department crews on the scene said that the fire was put out around 1:15 pm. Investigators are now treating the fire as an arson case.

Crews on scene of an apartment fire in Harrison Township (Chris Smith, WDTN)

2 NEWS crews are at the scene. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.