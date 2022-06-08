MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — In the neighborhood just behind the Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City, several families were home when the sirens sounded.

Mark and Cindy Sharpnack were taking shelter in the basement.

“I wanted to go upstairs and get some water for the kids,” Mark Sharpnack said, “I went right upstairs by the door and I look outside and see the spinning of the basketball hoop and many things outside then I knew, ‘Oh no, I better get back downstairs to the basement.”

The Sharpnack’s home, just one of several damaged in the neighborhood. Roofs and siding were ripped off and debris littering the road.

Neighbor Tom Bennet was also home when the tornado touched down.

“I was sitting at the bar and the rumble and there was a low, really low whistling, and then the wind,” Bennet said. “I could hear the rain hitting the house of the house.”

Bennet and his German shepherd made their way downstairs.

“We went to the deepest part and then the pressure changed and I knew it was here,” he said.

Thankfully everyone in the neighborhood is safe and sound following Wednesday’s tornado.

If you live in Miami County and have damage to your property, contact Emergency Management Office and they will follow up with you.

