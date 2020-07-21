Tornado assistance deadline approaching for residents of Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — For homeowners impacted by the Memorial Day Tornadoes, the Aug. 1 deadline to apply for aid through the United Way is fast approaching.
The Miami Valley Long-Term Recovery Operations Group has comprised a website for those affected by the tornadoes, which has links to more than just aid.
For those seeking help from the United Way, simply calling 211 and asking for a tornado survivor case manager should start the process.
