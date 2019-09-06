Topping ceremony held for Soin Medical Center’s new tower

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A topping ceremony was held Friday for the new $70 million tower at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.
The new five-story, 170,000 square-foot South Tower addition to the medical center will allow for more surgical services, cardiac services, and private inpatient rooms.
Construction on the project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.
