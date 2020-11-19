Top US Space Force general says Wright-Patt AFB will house National Space Intelligence Center

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) may be joined by the U.S. Space Force’s intelligence center, according to the offices of Representative Mike Turner.

General John Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, said he intends to co-locate the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) with NASIC.

The NSIC is not U.S. Space Command, the location of that has yet to be determined.

“This is outstanding new for Wright-Patterson AFB and the Dayton region! Ohio has always been central in the evolution of flight, and we will continue to have a pivotal leadership role in the growing field of space intelligence. This is a huge win for Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine on Twitter.