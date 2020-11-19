Top US Space Force general says Wright-Patt AFB will house National Space Intelligence Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wpafb_generic_1532434222454.jpg

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) may be joined by the U.S. Space Force’s intelligence center, according to the offices of Representative Mike Turner.

General John Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, said he intends to co-locate the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) with NASIC.

The NSIC is not U.S. Space Command, the location of that has yet to be determined.

“This is outstanding new for Wright-Patterson AFB and the Dayton region! Ohio has always been central in the evolution of flight, and we will continue to have a pivotal leadership role in the growing field of space intelligence. This is a huge win for Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine on Twitter.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS