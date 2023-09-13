Canva

Hip-hop and R&B music are powerful forces, even within the vast tapestry of America’s musical genres. The catchy hooks and emotionally charged lyrics have woven seamlessly into the U.S. cultural narrative, encapsulating moments that resonate with millions. The current charts, showcasing popular tracks such as Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” and Luke Combs’ rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” are either squarely in the category or borrow from the genre, featuring smooth intros that ease listeners into the groove.

The nation has always had a rich musical history, with diverse beats marking different eras. But there are certain tracks and moments, like Billie Eilish’s stirring “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” that become indelibly etched in the collective consciousness. But not every listener can keep track of every hit, so the question often arises: “What’s that song?” It could very well be “Bipolar,” a heartfelt song of lost loves by Peso Pluma, Jasiel Nuñez, and Junior H. Its Spanish lyrics and unmistakable sentimental corrido style exemplifies how international influences continue to shape American music.

To identify the current musical zeitgeist, Stacker compiled a list of the songs most often Shazamed in Dayton. This list is based on the frequency of Shazam identifications and the song’s broader popularity. Dive into our findings, and there’s a good chance you’ll recognize Dayton’s current soundtrack—or even discover your next playlist staple.

#25. sdp interlude

– Artist: Travis Scott

– Album: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

– Genres: Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:12

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in three other metros

— Top three song in eight other metros

— Top five song in 14 other metros

— Top 10 song in 35 other metros

#24. Sure Thing

– Artist: Miguel

– Album: All I Want Is You

– Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

– Length: 3:15

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in eight other metros

— Top 10 song in 47 other metros

#23. Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol]

– Artist: The Weeknd & Madonna

– Album: Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol] – Single

– Genres: Soundtrack

– Length: 3:35

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in eight other metros

— Top 20 song in 30 other metros

#22. AIN’T GONNA ANSWER

– Artist: NLE Choppa & Lil Wayne

– Album: Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:07

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in four other metros

— Top 20 song in 17 other metros

— Top 25 song in 29 other metros

— Top 50 song in 60 other metros

#21. Chemical

– Artist: Post Malone

– Album: AUSTIN

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:03

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in three other metros

— Top five song in eight other metros

— Top 10 song in 30 other metros

— Top 20 song in 67 other metros

#20. Daylight

– Artist: David Kushner

– Album: Daylight – Single

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:33

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in eight other metros

— Top five song in 17 other metros

— Top 10 song in 49 other metros

#19. ICU

– Artist: Coco Jones

– Album: What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

– Genres: R&B/Soul

– Length: 4:02

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in six other metros

— Top 10 song in 21 other metros

— Top 20 song in 37 other metros

— Top 25 song in 44 other metros

#18. Creepin’ (Remix) [feat. 21 Savage]

– Artist: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & Diddy

– Album: Creepin’ (feat. 21 Savage) [Remix] – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:53

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in 40 other metros

— Top 25 song in 56 other metros

#17. Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)

– Artist: Young Nudy

– Album: Gumbo

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:24

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in 16 other metros

— Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#16. HAPPY

– Artist: NF

– Album: HOPE

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

– Length: 4:03

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in five other metros

— Top 10 song in 28 other metros

— Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#15. Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B]

– Artist: Latto

– Album: Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B] – Single

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 4:00

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in 24 other metros

— Top 20 song in 53 other metros

— Top 25 song in 61 other metros

#14. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

– Artist: Doechii

– Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:43

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 14 other metros

— Top 10 song in 53 other metros

#13. Search & Rescue

– Artist: Drake

– Album: Search & Rescue – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 4:32

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in 23 other metros

— Top 20 song in 71 other metros

— Top 25 song in 86 other metros

— Top 50 song in 116 other metros

#12. Makeba

– Artist: Jain

– Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 4:09

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in three other metros

— Top three song in 23 other metros

— Top five song in 35 other metros

— Top 10 song in 73 other metros

#11. Hummingbird

– Artist: Metro Boomin & James Blake

– Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 5:19

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in 12 other metros

— Top 20 song in 53 other metros

— Top 25 song in 69 other metros

#10. WHERE SHE GOES

– Artist: Bad Bunny

– Album: WHERE SHE GOES – Single

– Genres: Latin

– Length: 3:52

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in five other metros

— Top five song in 17 other metros

— Top 10 song in 27 other metros

— Top 20 song in 52 other metros

#9. Last Night

– Artist: Morgan Wallen

– Album: One Thing At A Time

– Genres: Country

– Length: 2:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in 28 other metros

— Top five song in 58 other metros

— Top 10 song in 97 other metros

#8. Snooze

– Artist: SZA

– Album: SOS

– Genres: R&B/Soul

– Length: 3:22

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in nine other metros

— Top 10 song in 48 other metros

— Top 20 song in 111 other metros

#7. Am I Dreaming

– Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

– Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 4:16

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in nine other metros

— Top five song in 26 other metros

— Top 10 song in 62 other metros

#6. Calling (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]

– Artist: Metro Boomin, Swae Lee & NAV

– Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:39

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in five other metros

— Top five song in 13 other metros

— Top 10 song in 38 other metros

— Top 20 song in 100 other metros

#5. Talibans

– Artist: Byron Messia

– Album: No Love

– Genres: Reggae

– Length: 3:09

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in three other metros

— Top five song in five other metros

— Top 10 song in 13 other metros

— Top 20 song in 23 other metros

#4. Fast Car

– Artist: Luke Combs

– Album: Gettin’ Old

– Genres: Country

– Length: 4:25

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 37 other metros

— Top three song in 74 other metros

— Top five song in 104 other metros

— Top 10 song in 139 other metros

#3. Calm Down

– Artist: Rema

– Album: Rave & Roses

– Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

– Length: 3:40

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 31 other metros

— Top three song in 76 other metros

— Top five song in 111 other metros

— Top 10 song in 152 other metros

#2. Favorite Song

– Artist: Toosii

– Album: NAUJOUR

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:24

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 37 other metros

— Top three song in 78 other metros

— Top five song in 102 other metros

— Top 10 song in 124 other metros

#1. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

– Artist: Lil Durk

– Album: Almost Healed

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 11 other metros

— Top three song in 65 other metros

— Top five song in 90 other metros

— Top 10 song in 123 other metros

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Brittany Stubblefield-Engram, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 151 metros.