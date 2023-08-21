FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday night’s public hearing on the potential Wawa gas station in Fairborn has been postponed — and the city said it came at Wawa’s request.

The New Jersey-based gas station chain is eyeing 600 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road as its newest location.

A vacant office building currently sits empty on the 2.2 acres, which could become home to 32 fueling pumps and a dining area for guests.

The original Fairborn City Council vote was scheduled for Monday night, but on Friday the announcement came that the meeting would be postponed until December 18.

Amid the delay, some community members do not feel as though the new gas station is worth the investment.

“We can’t find any good in it. They tell us all the time how fabulous their sandwiches are. All these things. It doesn’t matter. We have grocery stores right down the street. We have convenience stores, we have those things,” said Fairborn resident Robin Allen.

2 NEWS reached out to Wawa to ask the reason for the delay but has yet to hear back.