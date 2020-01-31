Toledo man arrested in KY after abducting girlfriend, dropping her off at Troy hospital

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Toledo man was arrested in Kentucky after abducting and assaulting his girlfriend in Michigan before dropping her off at a Troy hospital.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says that at around 8:40 am Thursday, a 26-year-old woman was dropped off at Upper Valley Medical Center. She said that her boyfriend had abducted and assaulted her in southern Michigan. The victim said that she and her boyfriend have two children together, ages one and six, who stayed with him after dropping her off at the hospital.
Calvin Banks, the victim’s boyfriend, was arrested by Kentucky State Police after an alert was sent out for law enforcement along I-75 to be on the lookout for Banks. The children were not hurt and two firearms, including one stolen, were recovered from the car.
Banks was arrested for an outstanding warrant. A charge of kidnapping has also been approved.
