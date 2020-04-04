Toilet paper cake a hit at Dorothy Lane Market

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What started as a joke is turning into business at Dorothy Lane Market. The bakery made a toilet paper cake in an effort to make people laugh during these tough times, and they say in just two days they’ve gotten over a dozen requests for the cakes.

“You can get any flavor you want, but it really wasn’t for ordering, it was just for fun,” says Sabrina Fiffe with Love Cakes by Dorothy Lane Market.

Dorothy Lane is still taking orders for their toilet paper cake. You can get it in any flavor, but they say so far the most popular choice has been white cake.