TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A three-year-old and her father who died after a shooting in Trotwood have been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified the two Friday as three-year-old Trinity Elam and 22-year-old Nico Elam, both of Dayton.

Emergency crews were called to Wingate at Belle Meadows Apartments on Outer Belle Drive just before 3 a.m. for a child shot. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said the first officer to arrive on the scene heard a gunshot inside the building.

Trotwood Police are still investigating this incident. Police are not looking for any suspects at this time, but anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Trotwood Police at (937) 837-7771.

The cause and manner of death for the Elams has not been determined.