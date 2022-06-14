DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child that was hospitalized after a shooting on Wednesday, June 8 in Dayton has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 2-year-old Amorie Bell. The boy died at Dayton Children’s Medical Center on Saturday, June 11.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident was reported at the 700 block of Goodlow Avenue. Police arrived at the scene just after 7 p.m. and found a child shot.

The child was taken to the hospital where he later died. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

The incident is under investigation by Dayton police’s homicide unit.