Tobacco buying age increases to 21 on Thursday

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Thursday, Ohioans will need to be 21 to buy tobacco.

At Tipp City Road Dog, the staff is preparing for the change.

“We’ve posted all the new signage. We have trained our people previously and are still enforcing it. If they don’t look at least 30 years old then, we have to ID them,” Annette Salyer.

Her staff know what to look out for.

“They look at the license, they look at the birth date and they scan it through the register,” Salyer said.

Not everyone agrees with the law. Salyer said Tipp City Road Dog has already had one customer upset with the change.

“They argued with us that they had, if they were 18 prior to a certain date that they could still buy it and we said ‘no’, that they vetoed that law,” Salyer said.

Ohio’s Tobacco 21 law says the first offense for a clerk illegally selling tobacco is a fourth degree misdemeanor with the potential for 30 days in jail and a $250 fine. The store would be subject to a $2,000 fine.

Miami County Public Health hopes it curbs the number of young adults getting sick from vaping.

“The effects might not be immediate. It might a year or two down the road before we see this paying off,” said Dennis Propes public health commissioner.

Salyer said her store is well versed and ready for the change.

“It’s mandatory and I think its a good thing,” Salyer said.

