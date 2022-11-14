Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Scammers this holiday season are on the move.

Experts say regardless of what type of credit card you have, their main objective is to swindle you through emails, gift cards, fake retail deals and even through spoof websites.

Lori Gross a financial advisor with the outlook financial center says scammers are doing overtime this time of year.

“When they’re verifying your information, they’re asking you the personal information that they need to be able to get into your account,” Gross said.

Gross said there are ways to avoid scammers.

“If you get a phone call… you get an email. Don’t click on the link or the email…don’t answer their questions on the phone. Just tell them thank you for the information, I am going to hang up and call the number on the back of my card.”