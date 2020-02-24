Tired of standing in line at the BMV? The state is doing something to help

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re tired of standing in line when you need to renew your plates, driver’s license or any other business at Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the state is doing something about it.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio BMV Registrar Charles Norman are announcing Monday the expansion of the “Get In Line, Online” system. Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted previously announced “Get In Line, Online” as a pilot project in June 2019.

“Get In Line, Online” was developed to better serve Ohio drivers who visit deputy registrars for services such as license renewal or vehicle registration. The system allows customers to register for the waiting line before arriving at one of their local deputy registrars. After checking-in online, customers have a four-hour window to arrive at the deputy registrar location, check-in at a self-service kiosk, and claim their spot in line.

This will be the fourth expansion of the program, with previous expansion announcements held in Youngstown, Zanesville, and Marietta.

